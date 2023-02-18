Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$82.15.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$72.95 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$94.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.04. The company has a market cap of C$86.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.