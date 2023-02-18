Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €268.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €268.00 ($288.17) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

RI opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €188.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €186.82. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

