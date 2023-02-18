Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

BBSI opened at $99.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.