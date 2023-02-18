Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 448.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 657,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 351,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 183,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NBXG stock opened at 10.17 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.70 and a 52-week high of 14.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is 9.94.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.