Bessemer Group Inc. Has $173,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $252.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average of $228.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,488 shares of company stock worth $8,278,236. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

