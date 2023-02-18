Bessemer Group Inc. Has $196,000 Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.