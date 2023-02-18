Bessemer Group Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 44.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 38.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1,892.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $24.86 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

