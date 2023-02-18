Bessemer Group Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,742,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,463,000 after acquiring an additional 334,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

