Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

