Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 308 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.