BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

