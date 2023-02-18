BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
BIOLASE stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $9.93.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
