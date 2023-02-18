biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Major Shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp Acquires 375,000 Shares of Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,657,589.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

biote Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. biote Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of biote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

