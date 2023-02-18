biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Major Shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp Buys 375,000 Shares

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Rating) major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp bought 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

biote Price Performance

Shares of BTMDW opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. biote Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Get biote alerts:

Institutional Trading of biote

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in biote by 40.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 325,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote during the third quarter worth $44,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of biote during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of biote by 3,889.3% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 461,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 449,715 shares during the last quarter.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.