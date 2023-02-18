BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

BLK opened at $716.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $729.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.