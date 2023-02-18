British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,154,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

