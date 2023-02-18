BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

