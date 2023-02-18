BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

