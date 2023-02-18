BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

