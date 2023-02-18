BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.11 and its 200 day moving average is $133.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.