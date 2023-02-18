BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

