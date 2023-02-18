BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.84 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CMI opened at $257.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $259.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

