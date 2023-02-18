BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.04 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

SBA Communications Profile

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $281.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.43 and a 200-day moving average of $296.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

