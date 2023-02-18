BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.12 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 141.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

