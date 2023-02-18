BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,092,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,159,000 after purchasing an additional 79,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $216.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,979. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.