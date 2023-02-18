BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 270.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 584,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 465.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 366,168 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

