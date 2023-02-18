BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

