BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,513.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,504.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,361.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,345,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

