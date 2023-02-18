BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $185.80 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 191.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.85.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

