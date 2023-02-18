BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 109,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,708,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.5 %

LULU stock opened at $320.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

