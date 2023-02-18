BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,465 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

