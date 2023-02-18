BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,471 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of West Fraser Timber worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE WFG opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

