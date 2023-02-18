BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,017 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after purchasing an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 906,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALNY opened at $222.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

