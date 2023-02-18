BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 35,472 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.