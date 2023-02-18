BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after buying an additional 618,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.75%.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

