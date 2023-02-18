BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,101 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.