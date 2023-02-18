BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,344 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 11,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 27,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.16.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

