BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,472 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Shares of ROST opened at $115.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

