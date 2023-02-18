BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,528 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $60.30 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trade Desk

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.