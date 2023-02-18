BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,984 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67, a PEG ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,144,334. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

