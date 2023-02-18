BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

