Cadence Bank Acquires Shares of 6,865 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP opened at $27.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.33%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

