Cadence Bank Buys Shares of 4,864 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

