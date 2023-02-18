Cadence Bank Invests $93,000 in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTNR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

