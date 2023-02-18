Cadence Bank Makes New $173,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

