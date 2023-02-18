Cadence Bank Makes New $249,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 74.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 85.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.