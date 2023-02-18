Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $8.97 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

