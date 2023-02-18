Cadence Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

