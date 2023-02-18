Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

CDNS opened at $194.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $202.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

