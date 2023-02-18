California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,880 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,056,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,165,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NSA opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

