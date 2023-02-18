California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 86,838 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Envestnet worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

